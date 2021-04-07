By Ritah Kemigisa

Rwanda today marks 27 years after the genocide that took place between April 7th and July 15th1994 during the Rwandan Civil War, over one million people mostly Tusti and some moderate Hutu were killed in 100 days by armed militia

As the world joins Rwanda in solidarity to commemorate the day, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress has called upon all nations to draw lessons from the Genocide and ensure a replica of the same never happens.

Guteress meanwhile says there is need to honor those murdered and recognize those who survived for their resilience.

The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission in Rwanda has since rallied the public to ensure unity prevails and abstain from divisionism.

According to the commission’s executive secretary Fidèle Ndayisaba, it is everyone’s duty to ensure that the genocide does not happen again and try as much as possible to shun anything that seeks to jeopardize their unity.