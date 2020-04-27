Rwanda has become the first East African country to enforce relay driving for cargo trucks to minimize the spread of coronavirus in their country, amid protests by Kenyan truck drivers.

Most of the new cases especially in Uganda are those of truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania, prompting regional governments to propose relay driving as one of the ways to curb further spread of the Coronavirus among truck drivers.

According to the press statement from Rwanda revenue authority’s Commissioner-General Biziman Ruganintwali, only transporters with an extra driver in Rwanda’s territory will be allowed to continue to the final destination under close monitoring by the surveillance team.

It further indicates that all cargo shall be offloaded and trans-shipped at the customs point of entry and warehousing facilities shall be availed for loading and offloading.

He says that clients with perishable goods and those that require special clearing like fuel shall be allowed to proceed to their destination after the change of crew members.

In Uganda, President Museveni will address the nation tomorrow and he is expected to give further guidance on government’s decision on truck drivers.