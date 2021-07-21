By Ritah Kemigisa

The government has been asked to strengthen its cybersecurity protocols.

This follows revelations by a global reporting investigation, the Pegasus project published by the organized crime and corruption project which shows that Rwanda reportedly wiretapped conversations of Ugandan top officials.

The report released on Monday shows that Rwanda used Pegasus to target high-ranking political and military figures in neighbouring countries including Uganda.

Telephone numbers for Ruhakana Rugunda, the former prime minister, Sam Kutesa the ex-foreign affairs minister, former Defense Forces Chief General David Muhoozi, senior intelligence officer Joseph Ocwet, and leading opposition figure Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu appeared on the tapping list.

Responding to this report, however, Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesperson says building strong cybersecurity protocols will save the country from such.

According to Opondo, the world is full of spying and espionage even among allies.