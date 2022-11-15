A Rwandan national has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison for allegedly calling himself a Ugandan from the Bakiga tribe to obtain a passport.

Jean-Paul Ukwizabigira, 28, on Tuesday appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Siena Owomugisha and pleaded not guilty to the offence of making false declaration to obtain a passport.

Prosecution states that on October 1, 2022, at the passports office in Kampala, Ukwizabigira for the purpose of obtaining a passport declared himself a Ugandan, Mukiga by tribe yet he is not. Ukwizabigira is also charged with giving false information.

According to prosecution, this is not the first time the suspect is nabbed trying to get a passport while submitting false information. It is said that this year (2022) in his attempt to obtain a passport, Ukwizabigira’s identity card falsely stated that he was a Ugandan, Mufumbira by tribe.

He has been ordered to return to Court on November 29, 2022, for further mention of his case.