According to Amos Wekesa, the lead organizer and Chief executive officer of the Great Lakes Safaris, out of the 2,500 people expected to participate 1800 runners have already registered to participate in this year’s Tusker Lite annual Rwenzori marathon from the 800 who participated in the previous run.

The marathon is aimed at promoting the tourism sector by showcasing Uganda’s breathtaking beauty to the world.

Wekesa says the idea is no longer charity, but to promote business in the region and Uganda as a whole.

He made the remarks while receiving Shs100 million from Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda to facilitate the run.

The marathon has been listed as top of the 30 world’s best half marathons by American news outlet, Outdoors Wire (outdoorswire.usatoday.com) which specializes in outdoor events coverage.

It is the first half marathon in Africa featured in the global ratings following its first edition last September.

Pearl Nimusiima, the public affairs and communications manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda says they will continue serving the communities to benefit from a shared opportunity.