By Yoweri Kaguta

After nearly seven years away from his kingdom, the long-awaited return of Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, is finally on the horizon as the organizing committee, led by Dr Nathaniel Mumbere Walemba, has set 4th October.

With the preparations in high gear, Dr. Walemba said the committee is dedicated to ensuring a successful and momentous homecoming for Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere after his long absence from the kingdom.

Mr. Clarence Bwambale, the committee’s General Secretary, said to organise the memorable event for the king, the committee is currently in a fundraising drive to raise Shs9 billion.

He said the Shs9 billion budget has been endorsed by the three pillars of the kingdom, including the Royal family, Kingdom veterans, and chieftains.

“Since our appointment by the king, we have so far sat twice and a number of activities to be done before and after the arrival of our King have been outlined”, Mr. Bramble said.

Mr. Bwambale said out of the Shs9 billion, Shs4.6 billion will be allocated to procure a property (hotel) that will become a source of revenue for the kingdom while other resources will be allocated to organise homecoming and coronation anniversary on 19th October.

The Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr. Joseph Muranga, revealed that Spring International Hotel, previously owned by the late Maj. Gen. James Kazini has been identified as the potential property to be acquired by the Kingdom.

The hotel, situated about a half kilometer from Kasese town along Kilembe road and occupying about 10 acres, presents a promising opportunity for the kingdom’s development.

“We were approached by the lawyers of the late Maj. Gen. James Kazini, they wrote to me asking if we would be in a position of buying Spring International hotel because we are close neighbors,” Mr Muranga said.

However, it was clarified that upon the King’s return, he will not be residing in the hotel. The purpose of the hotel acquisition is to bolster the kingdom’s revenue streams and support its developmental initiatives.

Mr Walemba explained that the committee’s fundraising efforts heavily rely on the support of the Kingdom’s subjects.

He said a robust mobilization campaign has been initiated, encouraging each individual to contribute Shs10,000 or more towards the cause.