By Joel Kaguta & Alex Ashaba

The Rwenzururu palace remains closed as the kingdom marks the Omusinga’s 55th coronation anniversary today.

On October 26th, it will 5 years since the Buhikira royal palace of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzuru was attacked by the UPDF, a move that resulted in the arrest of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere and his royal guards.

The attack left scores dead while others believed to be his royal guards are still in custody pending their release by the court.

The security agencies accused Omusinga of having been training some of his royal guards into a militia group that was allegedly terrorizing the people and security personnel across the Rwenzori Sub-region.

After his arrest, King Mumbere was charged with several offences before Jinja Magistrate Court.

For this reason, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister Joseph Kule says there is nothing to celebrate today as the Kingdom marks the Omusinga’s 55th coronation anniversary.

He says celebrations are meaningless when the King is in exile.

He adds that the other reason they cannot celebrate the day is that all the Kingdom regalia was destroyed when the royal palace was attacked in November 2016, so we cannot celebrate the day without them and the King,”

Last week, subjects of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzuru spent days planting trees as an activity to mark their anniversary.