By Juliet Nalwooga

A senior four student of Wanyange Girl’s Senior Secondary School in Kakira town council, Jinja District has reportedly committed suicide.

According to James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson, 17-year old Josephine Namuli, committed suicide this morning using a rope tied on her bed in the dormitory.

He says the reason for her death is yet to be established and the deceased’s body has been taken to Jinja regional referral hospital for a postmortem.