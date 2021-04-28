By Benson Tumusiime An investigation into the killing of a retired South Sudanese army General in Wakiso District on Tuesday last week has established that the deceased survived three attempts on his life before he was eventually killed by unidentified assailants.

Brig Abraham Wani Yoane Bondo, a former deputy governor of Yei River State in South Sudan, was stabbed at his rented home in Nsumbi Zone, Kyebando Division in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, and died in hospital two days later.

A source who preferred anonymity to speak freely, told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that a group of unidentified South Sudanese nationals had visited the deceased’s home three times but did not find him.

“In 2019, when the assassins were sent to kill him, his daughter told them he had been sent to Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement camp,” narrated the source.

Prior to his coming to Nsumbi, the deceased first rented a house in Kabulengwa Village in Nansana, where he was staying with his family.

