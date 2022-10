A senior four student of Luzira Secondary School has reportedly boxed to death a security guard of the mentioned school.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the security guard only identified as Geofrey collapsed after he was boxed by the student and was pronounced dead a few moments later.

Owoyesigyire says the student is currently on the run, adding that police at Jinja road station have commenced investigations into the incident.