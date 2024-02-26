The Ministry of Education and Sports will today Monday begin conducting the Senior Five selection exercise at Uganda Manufacturers Association multipurpose hall, Lugogo.

The two-day placement exercise will see a total of 329,939 candidates who Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) said passed the 2023 exams being considered for A-level education.

In her speech during the release of the 2023 examination results, the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni said, “A” level candidates will commence their first term on the March 11, 2024.

School heads from both government-aided and private will all convene at Lugogo for the Monday selection exercise.