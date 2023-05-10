By Alex Ashaba | Monitor

Members of army private Wilson Sabiiti’s family in Mubali Village, Kijura Town Council in Kabarole District, have asked that his body be released to them for burial.

The family said the government should also tell them if there is anything they should do in order to have his body released.

Pte Sabiiti on Tuesday morning last week shot and killed the junior Labour minister, Col (rtd) Charles Okelllo Engola, at his home in Kyanja, Kampala, before taking his own life.

Since then, the family said they have not heard from the government regarding his body, which is reportedly being held by the army. Read more