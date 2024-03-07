By Tausi Nakato

The suspended Luuka deputy Resident District Commissioner Mr Paul Waiswa alias Bwenibwamwiko has spoken out on his sacking.

Mr Waiswa was suspended early this week on accusations that he assaulted a resident who refused to wash his car.

Mr Waiswa is seen in a 2 minutes and 32 seconds video clip which has gone viral on social media while allegedly caning a 25-year-old car-washing bar attendant Mr Abdallah Kisige using a sugarcane stem.

Mr Waiswa was later summoned by Mr Yunusu Kakande, the secretary in the office of the president in charge of RDCs appointments.

However, Mr Waiswa said politicians in Luuka especially those eyeing for Luuka North Constituency blackmailed him resulting in his suspension.

Mr Waiswa denied harassing residents, saying “I will not give up, and I will do the necessary work, I didn’t commit any wrong in Luuka against residents,’’ Mr Waiswa said.

In the letter dated May 5, 2024, signed by the Secretary, Office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, the State House suspended the deputy RDC over alleged physical assault on Mr Kisige.

“You should prepare a written defense in regard to the allegations as contained in Mr Kisige’s written complaint availed to you. You should therefore show why your case should not be forwarded to the rewards and sanctions committee of the office of the President for further disciplinary action against you,’’ the letter reads in part.

Police investigate

The Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Micheal Kasadha said they have opened up an assault and threatening violence case against Mr Waiswa as investigation commences.

It is alleged that Mr Waiswa drove his official motor vehicle double cabin Toyota Hilux Registration Number UG 416C to the washing bay along Kiyunga Town Council – Nakabugu road.

“While at the washing bay, the suspect asked the washing bay attendant where the car washing machine donated by the Member of Parliament Luuka North was. The victim responded that it got spoiled and that he was the one who received the said machine,’’ he said.

Mr Kasadha said Mr Waiswa started beating the victim who was seated on a motorcycle of one of the clients by pushing it thus falling down with the motorcycle.

“He got up and raised the motorcycle which the suspect still pushed down , picked a piece of sugarcane and used it to assault him on the neck and back inflicting physical pain on him , before driving away,’’ he said.