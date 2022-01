Comedian Anne Kansiime has lost her father just six months after she lost her mother to sickness.

Information about her father’s death was shared by fellow comedian Herbert Segujja also known as Teacher Mpamiire.

“We have been hit by a tragedy. Kansiime Anne / Entertainer has lost her Dad. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he posted.

Details of what caused the death are yet to be revealed. May his soul rest in peace.