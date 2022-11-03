By Diphas Kiguli

Represented by minister of state for primary education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the government of Uganda has given Shs5m as condolences to each of the families that lost their children in the Salama School for the Blind fire.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to their respective families yesterday, November 2 to enable them conduct decent burials.

During the ceremony, government gave each family that lost a daughter Shs5m, and Shs1m to survivors. According to the minister, the money is expected to help survivors purchase scholastic materials as government meets expenses for the bedridden pupils at Kiruddu hospital.

Kaducu, who doubled as the chief mourner also promised continued support to the school to ensure a conducive environment for learners is restored.

The school head teacher, Mr. Francis Kinubi asked the government to ensure security and endeavor to produce reports on the various fire outbreaks that have happened in different places including the one that gutted Makerere University’s historical Ivory Tower.

Kinubi further cursed “evil-minded” people behind the fire which claimed 11 lives.