At least Shs295 million has been earmarked to re-construct a dormitory that was burnt to ashes by fire at Salama School for the Blind at Luga village in Mukono district.

In October last year, a fire gutted a girl’s dormitory at Salama School for the Blind, leaving 12 of the children dead. The fire gutted the dormitory as the children were sleeping.

On Holy Thursday, MTN Uganda committed Shs295 million as a sole funder to have the dormitory reconstructed.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, Sylvia Mulinge says the dormitory will accommodate 72 children and the reconstruction works will be completed within 3 months.

She also asked the government to ensure that inclusive policies are put in place to guarantee that persons with disabilities are not left behind in the digital transformation process.