The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has revealed that the government will not close Salama School for the Blind in Mukono district.

This is after 11 visually impaired children died in an inferno that broke out at the school in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Speaking on the KFM Hotseat show last night, Kaducu said the school that is expecting to host Princess Anne of the British royal family will keep running so as to allow P.7 candidates sit for their national exams due next month.

She admits that the school legally registered as a day educational institution was running as a boarding one, adding that the burnt dormitory did not conform to the required set standards.

She has meanwhile advised that police be given time to investigate the cause of the fire. According to Kaducu, preliminary investigations indicate that the fire started from one corner of the dormitory.

The head teacher of Salama School for the Blind, Francis Kinubi has since disclosed that the school received warnings over possible attacks ahead of the expected visit of Princess Anne.