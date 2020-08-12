

By Benjamin Jumbe

The head of Operation Wealth Creation Gen Salim SALEH has denied involvement in the Ndeeba church demolition.

This comes days after St Peters Church Ndeeba was brought down over an existing wrangle on land ownership.

The action has raised widespread condemnation from religious to political leaders.

Meeting a group of religious leaders from the Anglican Church today, Gen Saleh denied rumors circulating that he was behind the demolition and only fronting businessman Dodovico Mwanje.

Saleh swore before the bishops who were led by the Archbishop Dr Stephen Kazimba that he was not involved in such an act , rather condemning what happened.