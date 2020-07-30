By Fred Wambede

The Namisindwa District Health Officer, Dr Stephen Masai has confirmed that samples from the body of another person suspected to have died from coronavirus have been taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute for investigation.

The 27-year old man identified as Martin Munyeleti collapsed and died in Bukhaweka Town council, a few kilometres from Sisongofa village yesterday morning.

The deceased had reportedly presented with Covid-19 like symptoms such difficulty in breathing and headache, among others.

“We have taken the samples for testing to confirm the cause of his death. So, for now, we cannot confirm whether it was from Covid-19 or not,” he said.

He, however, said the deceased has been also suffering from chronic infections for a year without being treated. “This might have caused his death,” he added.

Uganda’s 1st covid-19 death, 34-year old Eunice Chimatala was from the same village. The other, is an 80-year old woman who died at Mengo Hospital in Kampala.

Chimatala died at Joyce Hospice Health Centre in Mbale District and was buried last week, though according to the area Member of Parliament, Grace Namukhula, the deceased’s body was exhumed by a dog. A ministry of health team is now expected to conduct proper burial of the deceased.

Meanwhile the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Moses Wamoto, however, urged the public not to panic but follow the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. “I only ask our people for now to observe health guidelines like social distancing, washing hands, putting on masks among others,” he said.

Health minister Dr.Jane Aceng is this morning expected to give a comprehensive update on Uganda’s Covid-19 response. Uganda’s cumulative corona virus cases are now 1,140, with two deaths and 1,028 recoveries.