



A Congolese national has been charged and remanded to Kitalya prison over theft of 2 bottles of sanitizer from a Catholic priest.

29 year old Sulaiman Babonga, a resident of Nsambya is said to have made away with other items including a laptop and 1 tea cup at Kibuye round about on May 8th.

He appeared before the Makindye Grade One Magistrate Edith Mbabazi and denied the offense.

Court heard that the stolen properties that were worth Shs2.3million belonged to Rev.Brother Stephen Alusa.

He has been ordered to return to court on June 2nd for mention of the case.