By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Star Times Premier League continues today with two matches; with Mbarara city hosting KCCA at Kakyeka stadium, while SC Villa plays URA FC at Bombo Military barracks playground.

Meanwhile in results from six games played last evening, Wakiso Giants contained Vipers to a goalless draw at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, BUL FC overcame UPDF beating them 4-3.

Kyetume were victorious against Busoga United 1-0 at FUFA technical center Njeru, MYDA shocked Onduparaka winning them 3-2 to record their second victory of the season.

Express FC was beaten by Bright Stars 2-1 at Kavumba Recreation Center Playground and Police thrashed Kitara FC 4-1 at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo.