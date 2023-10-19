Security analysts are calling for mass sensitization of the public amid what the national army calls “isolated” terror attacks by the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

The call comes a day after suspected terrorists killed two foreign tourists and their Ugandan tour guide at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese District.

Earlier, on October 13th, suspected ADF rebels ambushed and burnt a box body truck Registration number UBM 624 L Benz at Katholhu village of Nyakiyumbu sub-county in Kasese district about 10 kilometers from Mpondwe-Congo borderline and shot dead its driver and a passenger before setting it ablaze.

Now speaking to KFM Professor Solomon Asiimwe, an international relations and security studies scholar said along with mass sensitization on how people can be vigilant, the government should address the root causes of terrorism which includes political intolerance.

“I think the state must go down to the root causes of terrorism. Without handling the root causes of terrorism which according to me are political systems and decision-making systems, you may not root out terrorism,” Asiimqw said.