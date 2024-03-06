Scholar and member of the 1995 Constitutional Commission Professor Fredrick Ssempebwa has criticised rumoured proposals of changing Uganda election system to a parliament democracy where MPs elect the president.

In 2022, Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuzi, denied claims of changing the election system.

Now speaking during a high-level stakeholders conference on constitutional reforms aimed at revisiting the quest for constitutional and electoral reforms held in Kampala, Professor Ssempebwa said that Parliament democracy election system should never be considered.

“A top leader should be elected, the president should be elected. For me to stand by, cheer my party and say when you win I walk in. You don’t know my credentials because I may be someone that is greatly disliked by the whole nation. We have a chance to assess the merits of a national leader and give him or her a vote. I think this is an opportunity that we need to retain”, said Professor Sempebwa.

Meanwhile the National Unity Platform (NUP) party secretary-general, Mr Lewis Rubongoya urged leaders to focus their energies on fighting what he called impunity for the current electoral laws to be fully implemented.

“Let us not have academic debate about electoral reforms and condemn the Impunity”, he said .

The conference has been organised by the Uganda National NGO Forum, and USAID among other partners