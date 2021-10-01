By Juliet Nalwooga



Makerere University Chancellor, Professor Ezra Suruma has urged scholars to formulate policy papers that will direct leaders on how best to revamp the economy.

While presiding over the 15th graduation ceremony of the Makerere University Bussiness School (MUBS), Suruma commended staff at the institution who have gone for further studies with ten of them attaining PHDs.

He revealed that some have in the recent past come up with policy papers like one on the Parish Development Model that the government has taken on to aid development initiatives and revamp the economy.

Recently Finance minister Matia Kasaija revealed that the economic growth rate declined to about 3.3% down from 6%.

Today over 1,400 graduands received Postgraduate Diplomas, Diplomas and certificates in a virtual ceremony held at the MUBS main campus in Nakawa.