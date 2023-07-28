Saint Pau-Nasuti senior secondary school in Nambaale sub-county in Iganga district has been closed over a dormitory fire.

This has announced by the school head teacher Jonathan Kiira following the fire that gutted the girl’s dormitory on Thursday.

He says the closure is meant to allow police investigations to go on without disruption, adding that management is also looking for ways of helping the affected students, especially those in candidate classes of senior six and four.

He notes that members of the local community started responding to the girls’ plight with beddings and scholastic materials.

Kiira said the school will be re-opened on Monday next week.