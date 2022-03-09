By Abubaker Kirunda

Police have started investigating the cause of the fire outbreak at St Joseph-Nakanyonyi Senior secondary school in Jinja city that left one student dead.

The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Muwumba, a senior one student.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson James Mubi says the fire that gutted a boys dormitory left most of their property completely destroyed including; mattresses, suitcases, and books.

Mubi adds Muwumba, who was in the bathroom at the time of the incident, died as he rushed to the dormitory to retrieve some clothes.

Reports further indicate that the deceased had just gotten back to school after spending some days off battling sickness.

Mubi adds that the body of Muwumba has been taken to Jinja Referral hospital as police investigate the cause of the fire outbreak.

There has been a wave of school fires of late in the country, leaving at least five learners dead.