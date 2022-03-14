By Juliet Nalwooga

The police ditector for fire an rescue services Joseph Mugisa has attributed the fires accross the country in learning institutions since they re-opened to arson.

While addressing journalists at the police headquatera in Naguru, Mugisa noted the fires which have since claimed seven lives happened when the learners were outside their dormitories.

He has advised proprietors of learning institutions to follow the 2018 amended fire saftey guidelines like ensuring secure perometer walls, locking all dormitories when learners are in class, decongesting the dormitories and keeping contancts of the nearest police fire rescue service.

He says inquiries into the fires are still on going to bring the culprits to book.