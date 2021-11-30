By Abubaker Kirunda

The Bugiri District Education officer Henry Kabulo has asked private school heads to provide a list of teachers with Covid19 vaccination card numbers against their name before the planned re-opening in January.

Kabulo says it has been resolved that any teacher without a vaccination card will not be allowed in class.

He also warns that schools without licences and qualified teachers will not be allowed to re-open.

Kabulo adds that all school directors and heads have been given prior notification regarding vaccination and therefore they are expected to adhere to the directive.

He reveals that school inspections will start on the day of re-opening.