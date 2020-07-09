

School heads from across the country have called an emergency meeting to discuss guidelines and conditions set by the government for reopening of education institutions.

According to the guidelines listed by the ministry of health, each school must recruit a health assistant and each classroom must have only 10-15 learners with a Covid leader.

The schools must also adhere to strict hygiene and social distancing measures to keep the learners safe.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head Teachers of Uganda, Martin Obore says they have called a meeting to discuss the practicability of these guidelines.

He however says it is impossible to have a class of only 10 to 15 students because classes are overcrowded and splitting them has a serious cost implication for schools.

He says today’s meeting will determine their response to the government.