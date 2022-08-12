The Uganda National Examinations Board has asked school heads to display registers of candidates for the 2022 examinations effective the 13th of August 2022.

According to the circular addressed to all head teachers from the UNEB executive Director, Daniel Odongo, copies of the candidates’ register should be availed to the district education office to be displayed for viewing.

He says that this is a legal requirement of the UNEB Act which compels examination centres to display candidates’ lists 60 days before the date for the commencement of the national examinations which are set to start in October on 14TH.

He adds that parents and learners should be informed in advance to confirm their details.