By Damali Mukhaye

School heads have spoken out about the new guidelines set by the ministry of education for senior one and five selections saying some of them are not practical.

The ministry of education yesterday said headteachers will report for the selection exercise that kicks off next week in shifts with 400 schools scheduled for each day from Monday to Friday.

Speaking to KFM, the National Chairperson of Secondary Schools’ Head Teachers’ Association, Martin Okiria says whereas they are ready to adhere to the set covid-19 guidelines, some are simply unrealistic.

He says that the one day that each school has been given to select their learners is not enough because most schools especially those who admit large numbers of students will not be able to get them all in just one day.

Okiria adds that some schools will not be able to sell and buy learners who have not been admitted by some schools if they meet on different days.

He says headteachers are also concerned about how some of them will be facilitated to travel to Kampala because the government has not yet released the capitation grants.