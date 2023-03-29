By Gertrude Mutyaba

Police in Masaka are investigating circumstances under which a perimeter wall of Centenary High School in Nyendo killed a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Betty Nabalonge, a resident of Mukudde zone, Nyendo-Mukungwe division in Masaka city.

It is alleged that the deceased was coming from her sister’s residence to charge her phone when the perimeter wall which was in bad condition fell and killed her instantly.

Joseph Bukenya, a neighbor of the school said that they had addressed the poor condition of the wall to the school owner but they were given a deaf ear.

According to Yuda Ndyako who was involved in the construction of the perimeter wall, they asked the owner to avail them with hardcore stones in order to build a strong foundation but he declined.

Following the incident, residents tried to knock down the remaining wall before police fired teargas to disperse them.

Twaha Kasirye, the Greater Masaka police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the owner of Centenary High School will be charged with rash and negligence.

By press time, the school administration had declined to speak to the media as they asked journalists to vacate the school premises.

KFM understands that the body of the deceased was taken to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem.