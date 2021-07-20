By Damali Mukhaye

School heads are asking parents of pupils who excelled in Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) to apply for placement to senior one online ahead of the selection exercise.

Under normal circumstances, parents’ would storm schools immediately after the release of PLE results to apply for placement of their children, but schools are currently closed.

Most schools, especially the traditional ones have now resorted to online application including via whatsapp and official school emails.

The schools include Gayaza High school, St Henry’s Kitovu and Immaculate Hearts Girls School.

The Head Teacher of Gayaza High School, Robinah Kizito says since the anxiety among parents was very high, the schools decided to create a link for application to kick-off to avoid crowding at the school.

While the head teacher of Uganda Martyrs, Namugongo Fr Henry Kasasa in a circular to parents says that they have resorted to online application as they wait for selections.