The Ministry of Education has asked school heads to permit candidates with fees balance to sit for the Uganda Certificate of Education exams that have kicked off today.

This is after the management of Mbale Progressive Secondary School blocked over 50 candidates from accessing the examination room this morning.

The Director Basic Education, at the Ministry of Education, Ismail Mulindwa now says since the schools permitted those candidates to register, they should not be blocked from sitting for exams.

He has directed such schools to make an arrangement with the candidates’ parents to clear the outstanding fees balances after the exams.

“I want to ask our head teachers to act professionally because these candidates will not have any other chance. The moment he/she loses this first paper, it has implications on their final grades. So I would advise they allow candidates to sit for the exams and then go into engagement with the parents or guardian on how they are going to recover the money,” Mulindwa said.

Senior four candidates started their exams this morning across the country starting with Geography paper one.