Child rights activists have appealed to schools to be tolerant with learners while enforcing Covid-19 containment Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Schools re-opened on Thursday for finalists with many adhering to the SOPs set by the ministry of education to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

At some schools visited by our reporter on Thursday, many learners were seen either washing their hands using soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

While in others, the temperature of learners was also taken and later recorded by the school authorities.

Now child rights activist Thomas Guma says school authorities should guide rather than use force on learners in enforcing these guidelines.