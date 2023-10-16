Schools have been asked to support students by promoting their talent with an emphasis on science and innovation.

Currently, the government is asking schools to focus on promoting science education and research to enable the country provide solutions to unemployment.

However, the chief operations officer at Jubilee Jubilee Insurance Ms Dorcus Kuhimbise says, promoting subjects such as fine art helps the learners to demonstrate their artistic prowess and also be recognized for their talents.

She made the remarks while officiating at the launch of the 2023 Live Free Art Competition which is targeting 200 learners from Universal Primary Education UPE schools.

“We are excited to launch the second edition of the Jubilee Live Free Art Competition. The art competition will enable young learners across Uganda to demonstrate their artistic talent and to be recognized for their talents,” she said.

The annual competition, whose theme this year is ‘My tomorrow begins today’, is designed to foster a love for art and to encourage creativity and self-expression among young pupils in UPE schools.

Kuhimbise says the art also helps pupils to dream, through themes such as painting. She says Jubilee Insurance holds 19% of the country’s insurance Market share.

According to Kuhimbise, the country must emphasize science teaching because life is partly run by arts but based on science.