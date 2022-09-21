School heads across the country have said they are awaiting guidelines from the ministry of education on what they should do to protect learners from the Ebola disease.

The Ministry of Health yesterday officially confirmed the outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the country which was first detected in Mubende district.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of the head teachers association, Martin Okiria said they have not yet received communication from the ministry of education on what schools should do to prevent infections.

The chairperson of the national private education Institution, Hasadu Kirabira on the other hand says they are sending a team from the association tomorrow to meet with the ministry of health to formulate guidelines for schools.

He however says schools with boarding sections have previously not been affected, but they cannot take the latest outbreak lightly.