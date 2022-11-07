Schools have expressed readiness to conduct the forthcoming primary leaving examinations which kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of private schools, Hasadu Kirabira said that just like the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) which is underway, schools are ready to conduct the PLE exams.

He however expressed worries about how schools are going to conduct the examinations in the districts that are currently under lockdown due to Ebola.

He says teachers and invigilators have found hurdles in getting transport means while conducting UCE.

He says that the government should come up with modalities early enough to ensure a smooth PLE exercise.