Following President Museveni’s pronouncement allowing learners in semi-candidate classes to report back to school on March 1, many private and government-funded schools across the country have hiked their tuition fees to cope with the rising operational costs occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Semi-candidate classes include Primary Six, Senior Three, and Senior Five.

However, a few schools have maintained their previous fees structures.

Mr Wycliff Makky Twinomujuni, the head teacher of Kashenyi Secondary School, a government-aided school in Ruhinda Sub-county, Rukungiri District, said they increased fees from Shs400,000 to Shs450,000 to cater for extra expenses arising out of the need to observe Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for learners and their teachers.

“….We have to buy extra beds, cater for remedial lessons, sanitisers and facemasks,” he said.

