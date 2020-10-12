By Paul Adude

Following governments directives for the reopening of schools to candidates from 10th October to enable them prepare to commence studies by the 15th, some schools along Entebbe road have started to receive students after the six month lockdown due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

KFM has this morning visited Kisubi Mapeera Secondary School, one of the schools that started receiving S.4 and S.6 students on Sunday as schools prepare for the reopening.

Joseph Ddamulira the headmaster says they have chosen to open earlier than the rest to beat the heavy traffic jam that usually occurs along Entebbe road at the beginning and end of school term days due to the high number of schools located along this road.

Ddamulira says the early reopening will enable them prepare adequately and get set for lessons on the 15th October for their over 400 students.

He adds that all the Covid-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place as recommended by the ministry of health including acquisition of temperature guns, as well as strict adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks among others.