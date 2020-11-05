By Ritah Kemigisa and Ivan Ssenabulya

UNESCO Director General, Audrey Azoulay, has called for joint efforts from all stakeholders including parents and students in stopping violence and bullying in schools.

This comes as Uganda together with the rest of the world, marks the first International Day against Violence and Bullying at School, including Cyberbullying today.

The Day was unanimously approved by UNESCO’s 193 Member States at its 40th General Conference.

UNESCO’s Audrey hopes this day will help build global awareness about the scale of the problem, and of the need to put an end to it as soon as possible.

A 2019 UNESCO report on ending school violence and bullying” showed that one in three students worldwide reported being bullied at least once in the last month and a similar proportion were affected by physical violence.

School violence and bullying is mostly perpetrated by peers but, in some cases, by teachers and other school staff.

Children who are frequently bullied tend to miss or drop out of school compared to those who are not frequently bullied.

Much more, school administrators and managers have been asked to develop stringent rules and regulations to fight violence and bullying in schools.

The raising Voices, Program Officer, Yvonne Laroni says bullying has far reaching effects including suicide and poor performance on the side of learners.

She however says it takes collective responsibility to fight the vice.