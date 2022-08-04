There is fear and anxiety as some of the education institutions across the country propose early closure of this term over rising food prices.
The Monitor found out that many schools; both private and government-aided, are facing food shortages.
The cost of food items such as maize flour, soap, matooke, Irish potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, beans, salt and bread, among others, have been on the rise since the start of the year.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/schools-to-close-early-over-high-food-prices-3902402