President Museveni has revealed that schools will remain closed until January 2022.

While addressing the country on the COVID-19 situation in the country, he says that most students are day scholars and therefore they will infect their parents and grandparents.

“Infections in children below 18 years are often mild and they recover quickly. However, many of the 15 million learners are day scholars who once infected, go back home and infect their parents and grandparents that may subsequently die. This was observed during the second wave,” he said.

He however adds that Post-secondary institutions of learning to open with effect from 1st November and all the 330,000 students aged 18years and above should be vaccinated.

Museveni has directed that the rest of the learning institutions will open in January 2022.