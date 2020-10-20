

By Patience Ahimbisibwe Schools have asked candidates and final year students to come with requirements for standard operating procedures on prevention of coronavirus and those without them were denied access until their parents provide them.

Mr Martine Okiria Obore, the chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head Teachers of Uganda, yesterday said he had received reports from various stakeholders complaining about the exorbitant demands schools had placed on students to report with last week.

For instance, some schools have asked for four bars of soap, five litres of liquid soap and sanitisers, in addition to demanding that children clear all fees.

However, Mr Obore warned that when they make many demands, many children will be forced out of school because they cannot afford. He asked his members to negotiate with parents so that they can co-exist.

Read more: Schools turn away students without Covid requirements