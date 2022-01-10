BY BILL OKETCH & PATRICK EBONG

Learners return to school today with assurance from the ministry of health that schools will not be closed again despite the increase in Covid-19 new infections, hospitalization and deaths in the country.

Health minister Dr. Jane Aceng, instead urges Ugandans to learn to live with Covid-19 because it will not go away for at least the next two years.

Aceng says the country has lost a lot during the two years when the schools were closed so focus should now be on working hard to recover from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

She also urges Ugandans to continue wearing face masks and observe all SOPs for at least two years when they will be living together with Covid- 19.

The minister also said that despite the surge in new infections, hospitalization and death from Covid -19, statistics show that those who are dying are the unvaccinated ones, thus encouraging all eligible Ugandans to get the jab as the first line of protection.