BY SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

Education and Sport Minister Janet Museveni has proposed the teaching of science in local languages at primary level.

She was speaking shortly after educationists from Makerere University under the College of Education and External Studies (CEES) revealed that science should be taught as a separate subject at lower primary if the country is to get more graduate scientists.

While officiating at the release of findings of the Education for sustainable development survey done by Makerere CEES in Kampala yesterday, Ms Museveni said now is the right time to find a way to bring out those issues in science that make sense to each child at primary level in their mother tongue.

Ms Museveni added that teaching science in the local language will involve talking about issues which are very important for children to understand in their daily life.

Ms Museveni also revealed that government is committed to support research and innovations in Universities to provide high quality data to inform policy decisions.

Henry Busulwa, the Principle investigator of the research finding on Inter-disciplinary Enhancement of science education in the Uganda Primary Thematic Curriculum said government has put in extra effort to promote science and this is appositive contribution to motivate learners into science education.