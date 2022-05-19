By Juliet Nalwooga

Science teachers under their umbrella body, the Uganda Professional Science teachers Union (UPSTU) say they will call off their sit-down strick over salary enhancement until June, 13th at 11 pm.

Last week, the teachers laid down their tools protesting the unfair salary structure. This was because doctors were given salary increments after a presidential directive.

There has been a series of strikes in the sector that included intern doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians who have staged strikes.

While addressing journalists in Kampala today, Vincent Elong the Union’s national chair, said they are optimistic govt will live up to its commitment regarding their salary enhancement in the next financial year that’s is 2022/2023.