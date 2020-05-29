Scientists have been advised leave issues of the 2021 election and focus on controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, while officiating at the handover of the Interparty organisation for dialogue (IPOD) leadership, the NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba delivered the president’s message which revealed that the decision to hold 2021 elections will depend on the advice of the scientists working to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

However the executive director center for constitutional governance Sarah Bireete says the fate of the forthcoming elections is already well stipulated by the law.

She says articles; 1,103(3(d), 105(1) and 260 (2) (f) of the constitution direct for what to do in case the pandemic gets out of hand.

She says parliament and the citizens can engage in a debate to either have a power sharing arrangement or an extension of Museveni’s tenure if things get out of hand.