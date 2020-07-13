

By Shamim Nateebwa

Scientists have identified a likely link between processed and fried foods and ovarian cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer has announced that nearly 1,500 ovarian cancer patients- the eighth most common cause of cancer death in women- that were interviewed admitted eating processed foods.

According to Dr Inge Huybrechts, earlier studies had suggested a link between industrially manufactured fatty foods and ovarian cancer but the evidence has been lacking until now.

Dr Huybrechts adds that the study provides new evidence that reduction in the consumption of industrially processed foods including fast foods could help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer and many other chronic diseases.

This is the first prospective study showing a relationship between intake of industrial trans fatty acids and development of ovarian cancer.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were nearly 300,000 new cases of ovarian cancer in 2018 and more than 184,000 deaths worldwide.