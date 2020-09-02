By Benjamin Jumbe

Scientists have expressed confidence that Uganda can still win the battle against the COVID 19 pandemic.

This comes as concerns are raised over a surge in community infections especially in the capital Kampala.

Senior presidential advisor on epidemics Dr Monica Musenero says despite the rising numbers, the country is still in position to get back on the right track.

She however adds that 80% of response to the pandemic is on individuals with only 20% medical hence the need for personal responsibility.

Meanwhile the COVID 19 task force has proposed reopening of Entebbe airport, borders, places of worship and universities for final year medical students.